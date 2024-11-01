Bipartisan delegation of US Congress arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

On Friday, November 1, a bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives arrived in Kyiv.

This was reported by US Ambassador Bridget Brink on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Welcome to Kyiv, Mike Rogers, Jerry Carl and Mike Quigley! Our first stop was the NPU to see firsthand how U.S. assistance is making a difference in supporting freedom and democracy in Ukraine," the diplomat wrote.

According to Brink, the American congressmen began their visit to Ukraine with a meeting with representatives of the National Police.

