Bipartisan delegation of US Congress arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO
On Friday, November 1, a bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives arrived in Kyiv.
This was reported by US Ambassador Bridget Brink on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"Welcome to Kyiv, Mike Rogers, Jerry Carl and Mike Quigley! Our first stop was the NPU to see firsthand how U.S. assistance is making a difference in supporting freedom and democracy in Ukraine," the diplomat wrote.
According to Brink, the American congressmen began their visit to Ukraine with a meeting with representatives of the National Police.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password