ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6978 visitors online
News Photo
6 176 19

Bipartisan delegation of US Congress arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

On Friday, November 1, a bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives arrived in Kyiv.

This was reported by US Ambassador Bridget Brink on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Welcome to Kyiv, Mike Rogers, Jerry Carl and Mike Quigley! Our first stop was the NPU to see firsthand how U.S. assistance is making a difference in supporting freedom and democracy in Ukraine," the diplomat wrote.

До Києва прибула делегація Конгресу США

According to Brink, the American congressmen began their visit to Ukraine with a meeting with representatives of the National Police.

Read more: USAID Administrator Power arrives in Ukraine. PHOTO

Author: 

visit (518) US Congress (376) USA (6123) Bridget Brink (108)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 