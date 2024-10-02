USAID Administrator Power arrives in Ukraine. PHOTO

On Wednesday, October 2, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on the social network X, Censor.NET informs.

"I am very pleased to welcome USAID Administrator Samantha Power on her third visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale unprovoked war," Brink wrote.

As reported, Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, visited Kyiv last July.

At that time, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked Power for humanitarian aid for agriculture and discussed with her ways to restore the country's energy system.

