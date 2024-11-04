Principal of lyceum in Kupyansk region, who implemented Russian education standards, gets 2 years in prison - National Police. PHOTO

In the Kharkiv region, a lyceum director was sentenced to two years in prison for implementing Russian education standards.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the accused voluntarily agreed to work for the occupation authorities, headed the educational institution and organised the educational process according to the standards of the occupying country.

What did the investigation find?

As established by operatives of the 7th Directorate (Kharkiv Region) of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police and investigators of the Kupiansk Police Department, during the occupation of the settlement and in order to implement Russian education standards, the director of the lyceum of the Kupiansk district received educational materials. These were textbooks on subjects such as Russian language, mathematics, Russian history, social studies, as well as other textbooks produced in the Russian Federation according to the aggressor country's education standards for grades 1 to 11.

In addition, the director and teachers of the "educational institution" attended professional development courses in Kursk.

After the liberation of the settlements from the occupiers, the police collected incriminating evidence and served the lyceum director with a notice of suspicion. Subsequently, under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office, the indictment was sent to court.

The sentence of a traitor

According to the decision of the court of first instance, the defendant was found guilty of committing a criminal offence under Part 3 of Art. 111-1 (Collaboration) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She was sentenced to 2 years' imprisonment with disqualification to hold positions in educational institutions and local self-government bodies in the field of education for 5 years.