Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 702,900 people (+1,250 per day), 9,214 tanks, 20,170 artillery systems, 18,592 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 702,900 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.11.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 70,2900 (+1250) people,

tanks - 9214 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 18592 (+11) units,

artillery systems - 20170 (+20) units,

MLRS - 1245 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 996 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 18366 (+57),

cruise missiles - 2631 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 28333 (+55) units,

special equipment - 3588 (+1)

втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

