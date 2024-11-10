Enemy shelled Kupiansk and Kolisnykivka, two women were wounded. PHOTOS
The Russian invaders do not stop shelling Kupiansk and the area. They use various weapons.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
On 10 November, at around 10:50 a.m., Russian troops shelled Kupiansk, damaging residential buildings. A 55-year-old civilian was injured. The shelling was allegedly carried out with a Uragan MLRS.
Also on 9 November, at around 17:00, the occupiers shelled the village of Kolisnykivka, Kupiansk district. A 58-year-old woman was wounded.
