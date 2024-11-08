ENG
Russian army conducts air strikes on Krasnopillia community in Sumy region: woman wounded, destruction. PHOTOS

In the evening of 8 November, Russian troops from enemy aircraft struck the Krasnopillia community in Sumy region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Enemy aircraft struck at Krasnopillia community in Sumy region. Civilian homes, an educational institution, and civilian vehicles were heavily damaged and destroyed," the statement said.

Rescuers unblocked a woman who was trapped under the rubble of a destroyed house. The injured woman was handed over to doctors and her life was saved. The entire area was examined.

Today, at around 17:06, the occupiers also hit the critical infrastructure of the Sumy community with ballistic missiles: Three employees of the enterprise were wounded

