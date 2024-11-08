Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: Educational institutions and houses were damaged, fires broke out. PHOTOS

On the evening of 7 November, Russian occupants attacked the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region and the Krasnopilska district.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

The shelling caused a fire in the residential sector. Rescuers later extinguished the fire and prevented its further spread.

"A few hours later, enemy aircraft struck a settlement of the Krasnopillia community. The building of an educational institution, residential buildings, and households were damaged. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine promptly arrived at the site of the attack and carried out emergency repair work. In particular, they temporarily restored the windows that had been blown out by the blast wave," the statement said.

Also in the morning, on 8 November, the State Emergency Service extinguished a fire in one of the settlements of Sumy district, which was caused by shelling by Russian troops.

