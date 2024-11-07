Woman killed and another injured in shelling of Yampil community in Sumy region

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 32 explosions were recorded. The Yunakivka, Khotyn, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Yampil communities were shelled.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The enemy used attack drones, artillery and mortars, and launched guided aerial bombs.

The enemy attacked the Yampil community with GABs.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a 33-year-old employee of a petrol station was killed, and another woman, a 53-year-old employee of Ukrzaliznytsia, was injured", the Prosecutor General's Office said.

A petrol station, a multi-storey building, and two private houses were damaged.

