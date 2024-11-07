ENG
Railway worker was injured as result of shelling in Sumy region - Ukrzaliznytsia

Росіяни обстріляли залізницю на Сумщині (фото ілюстративне)

On 6 November, Russian troops shelled Sumy region. As a result of the attack, a railway worker was injured.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the enemy shelling of Sumy region, a railway crossing guard was wounded. The railway worker was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury and provided with all the necessary assistance", the statement said.

In addition, the railway infrastructure, including power supply elements and tracks, was damaged.

