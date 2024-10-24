Track between Mykolaiv and Kherson damaged due to Russian shelling

Russian invaders attacked the railroad connection between Mykolaiv and Kherson, damaging the track.

This is reported by the Kherson RMA and "Ukrzaliznytsia" JSC, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that trains to Kherson will stop in Mykolaiv. Passengers will be transported to Kherson by bus.

"All 78 of our passengers to Kherson will be delivered to their destination with the maximum possible comfort," the statement said.

Read more: Occupiers hit critical infrastructure and medical facility in Kherson region

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized that railroad repair crews have already gone to repair the damage.

The company promised to resume rail service before the return flight.