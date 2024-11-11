ENG
Consequences of hostile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 21. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 11 November, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia with GABs. They hit civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"At night, when people were sleeping, the Russians launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia. As of 7.22 a.m., we know about 21 casualties. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance," Fedorov said.

Удар по Запоріжжю
Удар по Запоріжжю
Удар по Запоріжжю
Удар по Запоріжжю
Удар по Запоріжжю
Удар по Запоріжжю
Удар по Запоріжжю

