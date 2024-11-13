Fragments of downed target injured man in Brovary district of Kyiv region. PHOTOS

At night and in the morning, Russian occupants attacked the Kyiv region with missiles and UAVs.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, a man was wounded in one of the settlements as a result of the fall of the debris of downed enemy targets. The 48-year-old man received bruises to his head, his condition is satisfactory. The necessary medical aid was provided on the spot. He refused to be hospitalized," the statement said.

A warehouse caught fire at the site of the wreckage. The fire has been contained. The ambulance crew continues to be on duty.

Later, the State Emergency Service released the consequences of the Russian attack in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region.

Also read: Russian troops shelled Nikopol region: enterprises damaged









