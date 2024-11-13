Russians attack ambulance evacuating wounded in Stanislav with UAV. PHOTOS

The Russian military dropped explosives on the car of medics who were transporting to the hospital the victims of a previous enemy attack on Stanislav in Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"In Stanislav, Russians attacked an ambulance that was evacuating the wounded with a UAV. Prior to that, a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds as a result of an enemy drone strike on the village," the statement said.

It is noted that the Russians dropped explosives on the car from a drone when the ambulance team was transporting the victims to the hospital. As a result, the car was destroyed, and the medical workers were not injured.

See more: Occupiers attacked four settlements in Kherson region: 8 people injured. PHOTOS





"Unfortunately, there are many cases when the enemy attacks ambulances. So once again, I thank the doctors who continue to work in such difficult conditions and the philanthropists who support them," said the RMA chairman.