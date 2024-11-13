ENG
News Photo
Russians strike at residential infrastructure in Chernihiv region with drone - RMA. PHOTO

On 13 November, Russian troops attacked a border community in Chernihiv region with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"Civilian infrastructure is in the crosshairs. As a result of the drone attack, a non-residential building caught fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties. I am grateful to our firefighters who quickly extinguished the fire," said Chaus.

Наслідки обстрілу Чернігівщини 13 листопада

shoot out (13086) Chernihiv region (308)
