Russians strike at residential infrastructure in Chernihiv region with drone - RMA. PHOTO

On 13 November, Russian troops attacked a border community in Chernihiv region with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"Civilian infrastructure is in the crosshairs. As a result of the drone attack, a non-residential building caught fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties. I am grateful to our firefighters who quickly extinguished the fire," said Chaus.

