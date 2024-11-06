Russians strike Nizhyn and outskirts of Chernihiv with missiles, 2 people injured

On November 6, Russians fired a missile at Nizhyn, Chernihiv region. They hit the outskirts of Chernihiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne. Chernihiv".

According to the head of the Chernihiv CMA Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, an explosion of a cruise missile was recorded on the outskirts of the city.

Two people were injured. One is in serious condition, the other is in moderate condition.

Oleksandr Kodola, mayor of Nizhyn, said: "There was indeed a missile hit the city. It was not a residential building. We will know what kind of damage it caused later, it is dangerous to go there now, there is a threat of another arrival."

