Sumy region suffered almost 60 attacks during day, 1 person was wounded

On 5 November, Russians fired 57 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 208 explosions were recorded.

The following areas were shelled, in particular

Seredyno-Budska community: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also shelling from MLRS (51 explosions), an FPV drone strike (3 explosions), and artillery shelling (9 explosions).

Bilopilska community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (6 explosions), mortar shelling (25 explosions), artillery shelling (6 explosions), FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), tank shelling (15 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired with mortars (25 explosions), fired rockets NAR (2 explosions), and attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Druzhbivka community: an attack with an FPV drone (2 explosions).

Esman community: Russians dropped 15 mines on the community's territory. There were also attacks by FPV drones (4 explosions).

Khotyn community: explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (2 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (5 explosions), launches of GAB (1 explosion), and FPV drone strikes (2 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: FPV drone strikes (3 explosions) and mortar shelling (8 explosions) were recorded. One civilian was injured as a result of the shelling.

Novoslobidska community: The enemy dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community. There were also attacks by FPV drones (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (3 explosions).

