Prosecutor’s Office: Russians shelled Shostka district of Sumy region with mortars, man wounded
On November 5, at about 4:30 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy fired mortars at the civilian infrastructure of the Shalyhyne community of Shostka district in Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.
It is noted that as a result of enemy shelling on the territory of his own home, a 66-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.
Earlier, the Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv, injuring 2 people.
