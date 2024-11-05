RF strikes near residential area in Kharkiv: Two women injured (updated)

In the evening of November 5, Russian troops shelled Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region with artillery. Two people were wounded.

This was announced by Mayor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminarily, it was a strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district, near residential buildings. We already have information about one victim," the mayor said.

The head of the RMA, Syniehubov, said that a residential building was preliminarily damaged.

"A five-story apartment building was hit. Windows on the second, third and fourth floors were smashed, and cars near the building were damaged. One woman was injured," Mayor Terekhov later said.

Later, Syniehubov clarified: "There is damage to a high-rise building. The enemy struck with a drone. A civilian car is on fire. Rescuers are working at the site of the strike.

Two women were injured as a result of the strike: 72 and 56 years old. Both were treated by medics on the spot."

Read more: Explosions occurred in Sumy: Russian Federation fires KABs