Russians shelled Sumy region 14 times during day

On November 4, Russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 63 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy RMA.

The following areas were shelled, in particular

Bilopillia community: the enemy used mortars (34 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Yunakivka community: the Russians attacked with MLRS (1 explosion), artillery (8 explosions), and an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: the enemy fired from artillery (9 explosions), dropped an explosive device from a UAV (2 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: attacks from MLRS (5 explosions) and mortars (2 explosions) were recorded.

