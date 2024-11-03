Unexploded cluster munitions found at site of rocket attacks in Konotop district - DMA. PHOTO
In Konotop district of the Sumy region, pyrotechnics discovered unexploded cluster munitions.
This was reported by the Konotop District Administration, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, on 2 November at 22:45-22:47, a missile attack was carried out, tentatively by KAR X-59/69 with a cluster warhead, on the territory of Popovka and Konotop territorial communities. There were no casualties as a result of the missile strike.
Pyrotechnics reportedly found unexploded cluster munitions during the inspection of the sites of rocket attacks.
In his turn, Pavlo Dudko, the head of the district police department, reminded residents of safety measures: "In no case should you pick up suspicious objects in the shape of balls - these are explosive items that pose a high risk and pose a direct threat to life.
The RMA also reported that yesterday at 13:32, the enemy launched an FPV drone strike on Buniakine village in the Novosloboda community.
At 20:30, 4 residential buildings and 3 outbuildings were damaged as a result of a Shahed UAV crash in the area of Krolevets.
In both cases, there were no casualties.
