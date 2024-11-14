Enemy hit 15 settlements in Kherson region, there is destruction and injuries. PHOTO

Yesterday, on 13 November, several settlements in the Kherson region came under fire and air strikes by Russian troops again. As a result of another hostile shelling, 15 people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Over the past day, Beryslav, Poniativka, Stanislav, Tiahyntsi, Odradokamianka, Antonivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Tomyna Balka, Novovorontsovka, Tomarine, Bilozerka, Inzhenerne and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes," the statement said.

Also yesterday, enemy troops attacked the village of Zelenivka, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported. The roof of a residential building caught fire as a result of a shell hit. Rescuers extinguished the fire over an area of 120 square meters.

"The Russian military targeted a utility company and the local fire brigade; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, they damaged a multi-story building and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an outbuilding, a garage, an ambulance, and private cars. As a result of the Russian aggression, 15 people were injured," said Prokudin.

