Ruscists shot civilian woman in Donetsk region - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers committed another war crime - they shot a woman in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 10 November 2024, on the outskirts of the village of Terny, Lyman district, representatives of the Russian army attacked a civilian. The woman was walking down the street when the Russian military opened fire on her. As a result of a shot from small arms, she died on the spot," the statement said.

Operational investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy and identify the deceased.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.

