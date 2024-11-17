Two energy workers killed in Russian attack. PHOTO

The ranks of energy workers have suffered another bitter loss. Two energy workers were killed in a massive enemy attack today.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of Ukrenergo.

As noted, Dmytro Kaminnyi was 41 years old. He had been working for Ukrenergo for 16 years. Since 2012, he was a dispatcher at one of the power substations where he died today. He leaves behind a ten-year-old daughter. Colleagues and family will remember Dmytro as a professional, a reliable friend, a loving husband and father.

Maksym Sharhorodskyi died at the age of 44. He had been working at Ukrenergo substation since 2005, first as an electrician and electrician, and then as a dispatcher. From the beginning of the full-scale war until May 2023, Maksym was mobilised. Upon his return, he continued to work as an wireman. His fourteen-year-old daughter also lost her father.

"I express my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Losing loved ones is always painful. And sudden death from enemy missiles is an even more bitter loss. We will always remember our colleagues who died in the line of duty. This is our common pain, not only for the company and the energy sector, but for the country as a whole. I hope that the world will eventually make the aggressor properly accountable for every life taken," said Oleksii Brekht, Acting CEO of Ukrenergo.