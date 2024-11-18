ENG
Car crashes into bus stop at high speed in Khmelnytskyi: 3 people killed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Khmelnytskyi, a car crashed into a public transport stop, causing deaths.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was reported by Inna Hleha, head of the communications sector of the Main Department of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi region.

The accident happened on Zarichanska Street. A car drove at speed into a public transport stop with people on it.

So far, three people are known to have died, including two women born in 1968 and 1971.

Авто влетіло в зупинку в Хмельницькому: 3 загиблих

"An investigative team is working at the scene to find out all the circumstances," Hleha said.

