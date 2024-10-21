In Kyiv, truck crashes into minibus: 1 person died, 6 others injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

In Kyiv, on the morning of 21 October, an accident occurred on Vadym Hetman Street involving a truck and a route taxi, with victims.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv police.

According to preliminary information, a "GAZelle" drove at full speed into an "Ataman" minibus with passengers.

At least four people have been reported injured. Police and medics are continuing to work at the scene.

Investigators from the accident investigation department of the police headquarters, patrol police and medics arrived at the scene.

According to the police, the number of victims is being clarified, with four victims known so far.

Law enforcement officers continue to work at the scene and are establishing all the circumstances of the accident.

Updated information as of 11:20 a.m.

"As a result of the accident on Vadym Hetman Street, 9 people were injured, 7 of them were hospitalized. An accident occurred at a public transport stop as a result of a collision between a truck and a route transport (non-municipal fleet)," the KCSA said.

It is noted that the rescuers unblocked the woman, who was trapped in the passenger seat of the bus, and the truck driver.

According to the Kyiv Patrol Police, traffic is hampered in the direction of the Industrial Overpass.

Updated information as of 12:50 p.m.

Kyiv police later clarified that a 72-year-old passenger was killed and five other people were injured in the road accident in Solomianskyi district.

"A 70-year-old driver of a 'GAZelle' hit an 'Ataman' bus at full speed, which was standing at a public transport stop and was boarding and disembarking passengers. As a result of the collision, a 72-year-old woman, a bus passenger, was killed, and five other passengers were injured and hospitalized," the statement said.

Investigators are currently establishing the circumstances of the accident. The driver of the "GAZelle" was sober.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office confirmed that 6 passengers of the bus were injured. One of the injured passengers, a 72-year-old woman, died on the way to the hospital. The exact number of victims is still being established.



