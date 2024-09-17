In Kyiv, minibus collided with car on Stolychne Highway: woman was killed, 14 injured. PHOTO

Today, on 17 September, a fatal accident involving a car and a minibus occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Traffic is currently hampered in the direction of Akademika Zabolotnoho Street.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the accident occurred on the Stolychne Highway involving a Ford car and a Mercedes minibus.

The police received a report of the accident at 12:35 p.m. The circumstances of the accident are being established.

The driver of the car was killed in the road accident. The driver and passengers of the minibus were injured.

Read more: Yaroslav Oliynyk, advisor to Minister of StrategicProm, was killed in road accident

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, all emergency services, including medics, are working at the scene.

As of 1:45 p.m., five passengers were treated at the scene, and nine injured, including the minibus driver and a child, were hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals.

Rescuers unblocked the body of the deceased car driver.

See more: Two Ukrainian teenagers were killed in car accident in Poland: They were fleeing from police in car. PHOTOS