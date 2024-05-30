Two Ukrainian teenagers were killed in car accident in Poland: They were fleeing from police in car. PHOTOS

On Wednesday night, a car accident occurred in Gdansk in northern Poland, killing two Ukrainian teenagers aged 16 and 17.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by the spokeswoman for the Pomeranian Voivodeship Police, Karina Kaminska.

Kaminska said that both victims were citizens of Ukraine and added that they were from Zaporizhzhia region. It is also noted that the teenagers came to Poland after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. One of them lived in Wejherowo, and the other in Gdynia.

See more: Six Ukrainians injured in car accident in Poland. PHOTO

The police spokeswoman said that all the circumstances of the tragedy are being established, including why the boys did not stop at the request of the police and started to flee in the car. She noted that the police had tried to stop them because the car was driving at night without dipped headlights. They did not stop at the request of the police, but fled.

According to Kaminska, the local prosecutor's office is already working on the case and will establish all the details of the case. The reason for the victims' escape from Polish law enforcement is currently unknown.

See more: Bus from Ukraine with 53 passengers overturned in Slovakia. PHOTO





The Polish media reported that two young men driving an Audi A4, who failed to stop at the request of the police in Wejherowo, fled and drove at 150-160 km/h through the streets of Gdynia, Sopot and Gdańsk. In Gdańsk, a 16-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. The driver died at the scene of the accident, and the passenger was transported in serious condition to hospital, where he died.

Read more: Drunken head of district state administration Maibozhenko crashes into crowd of people in Brovary. VIDEO (updated)

Earlier it was reported that in the first four months of 2024, 6475 road accidents with victims were recorded in Ukraine, which is 8% more than before the full-scale invasion.