Drunken head of district state administration Maibozhenko crashes into crowd of people in Brovary. VIDEO (updated)

Head of Brovary District State Administration when he drove his car, crashed into a crowd of people, four people were seriously injured.

Three people suffered fractures, another person was dragged out from under the wheels of a car. This is the head of the district state administration, Volodymyr Maibozhenko.

The police officers who arrived at the scene found that the head of the district state administration was in a state of intoxication. Drager testified that he had 2.31 ppm of alcohol in his blood.







Later, Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military District Administration, said that Volodymyr Maibozhenko would be dismissed from his post as head of the Brovary District State Administration.