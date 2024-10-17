4 people were killed in road accident, including 2 children in Chernihiv region - SES. PHOTO

On the evening of 16 October, an accident occurred in the Chernihiv region, killing 4 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that the road accident occurred near the village of Shevchenkove of the Komariv territorial community of the Nizhyn district.

"As a result of the collision between a 'VAZ' car and a 'KamAZ' truck, a 29-year-old driver, his 29-year-old wife and two children born in 2016 and 2024 died. Rescuers and law enforcement officers were working at the scene," the SES reported.

See more: Large-scale car accident near Lviv: three dead, 35 injured, including 6 children (updated). PHOTO