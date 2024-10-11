Large-scale car accident near Lviv: three dead, 35 injured, including 6 children (updated). PHOTO

A large-scale car accident occurred on the Lviv bypass road near the city of Vynnyky - the village of Chyshky, on the M-06 Kyiv - Chop motorway. There are dead and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi.

He noted that the massive car accident with victims involved a "Warsaw-Odesa" international bus, a "Nova Poshta" truck and several passenger vehicles.

So far, two people have been killed and 27 injured.

Traffic is completely blocked. Vehicles are being diverted through Vynnyky.

Later, Kozytskyi said that three people had already died.

Information as of 08:40 a.m:

Three people are dead. Another 35 have injuries of varying severity. There are six children among the victims. 11 medical teams were sent to the scene of the accident. The victims are being provided with all necessary assistance. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

