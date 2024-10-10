ENG
In Poland, minibus with Ukrainians crashes into truck: two dead. PHOTOS

On the morning of 10 October, a fatal car accident involving a truck and a minibus carrying 7 Ukrainian citizens took place in Poland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.

As noted, the accident occurred near the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing point in Medyka. The minibus crashed into a truck parked on the road to the checkpoint.

The car accident happened around 4 am. There were 7 people on the bus that crashed into the truck's semi-trailer. All of them are citizens of Ukraine.

Two people died in the accident - a man and a woman aged 45 and 60 - and two injured are in hospital, the police press service said.

At the scene, police officers under the supervision of the prosecutor's office are investigating the cause of the accident.

