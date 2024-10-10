In Poland, minibus with Ukrainians crashes into truck: two dead. PHOTOS
On the morning of 10 October, a fatal car accident involving a truck and a minibus carrying 7 Ukrainian citizens took place in Poland.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.
As noted, the accident occurred near the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing point in Medyka. The minibus crashed into a truck parked on the road to the checkpoint.
The car accident happened around 4 am. There were 7 people on the bus that crashed into the truck's semi-trailer. All of them are citizens of Ukraine.
Two people died in the accident - a man and a woman aged 45 and 60 - and two injured are in hospital, the police press service said.
At the scene, police officers under the supervision of the prosecutor's office are investigating the cause of the accident.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password