In Poland, minibus with Ukrainians crashes into truck: two dead. PHOTOS

On the morning of 10 October, a fatal car accident involving a truck and a minibus carrying 7 Ukrainian citizens took place in Poland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.

As noted, the accident occurred near the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing point in Medyka. The minibus crashed into a truck parked on the road to the checkpoint.

The car accident happened around 4 am. There were 7 people on the bus that crashed into the truck's semi-trailer. All of them are citizens of Ukraine.

See more: 14 people, including 6-year-old child, killed in Rivne region road accident: tanker truck collides with minibus - Interior Ministry. PHOTO

Two people died in the accident - a man and a woman aged 45 and 60 - and two injured are in hospital, the police press service said.

At the scene, police officers under the supervision of the prosecutor's office are investigating the cause of the accident.





