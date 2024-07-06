14 people, including 6-year-old child, killed in Rivne region road accident: tanker truck collides with minibus - Interior Ministry. PHOTO

A tanker truck collided with a minibus in the Rivne region, killing 14 people. One woman survived, and doctors are fighting for her life.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that the tanker truck collided with a minibus. 14 people were killed, including a 6-year-old child. One woman survived, and doctors are fighting for her life.

Rescuers and police are working at the scene. Search operations are ongoing. Investigators are documenting the incident and will establish the circumstances of the accident.

