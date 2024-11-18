Russian strike on Sumy: death toll rises to 12. PHOTOS

In Sumy, the relevant services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of a Russian strike on a residential building. As of the evening of 18 November, 12 people were killed, including two children.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military District Administration Volodymyr Artiukh, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that as of 14:00, it became known about one more dead person. Thus, the Russians killed 12 people, two of them children.

84 residents of the high-rise buildings, including 12 children, sustained injuries of varying severity and are being provided with the necessary medical care.

"One child has been taken to the capital, he needs specialised surgery, and doctors will do everything possible to save his life," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

About 10 teams of volunteer and civil society organisations, as well as various utilities, are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy's attack.

In total, the attack damaged 2,200 windows in more than 1,000 homes.

"Heat supply has been restored to the buildings. Work is underway to restore electricity, gas and water supply. All residents in need and unable to stay in their apartments have been offered temporary accommodation in dormitories, schools and kindergartens in the city," added Artiukh.











As a reminder, on 17 November, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on an apartment building in Sumy. As of the evening of 17 November, 10 people were killed, including 2 children, and 51 people were injured, including 5 children. More than 400 people were evacuated.

18 and 19 November were declared Days of Mourning in Sumy.