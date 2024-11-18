SOF special operations soldiers eliminate enemy manpower during operation in enemy’s rear in Kursk region. VIDEO

As a result of successful direct action at enemy positions in the Kursk region, special operations soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of AFU eliminated three Russian servicemen. Two more occupiers were captured by our fighters.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the telegram channel of the SOF of the AFU.

