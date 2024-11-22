ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4136 visitors online
News Photo
3 608 19

Attack on Sumy: 2 people killed, 12 injured. PHOTOS

On the morning of 22 November, Russian invaders attacked Sumy with "shaheds". They hit a residential neighbourhood.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration

"As a result of the Russian attack, preliminary, 2 people were killed, 12 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

Emergency rescue operations are underway in Sumy.

As previously reported, several powerful explosions took place in Sumy in the morning.

Read more: Russians shell 33 times in Sumy region, 1 person wounded

Удар по Сумах 22 листопада
Удар по Сумах 22 листопада
Удар по Сумах 22 листопада
Удар по Сумах 22 листопада

Author: 

Sumy (198) Shahed (583)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 