Attack on Sumy: 2 people killed, 12 injured. PHOTOS

On the morning of 22 November, Russian invaders attacked Sumy with "shaheds". They hit a residential neighbourhood.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration

"As a result of the Russian attack, preliminary, 2 people were killed, 12 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

Emergency rescue operations are underway in Sumy.

As previously reported, several powerful explosions took place in Sumy in the morning.

Read more: Russians shell 33 times in Sumy region, 1 person wounded







