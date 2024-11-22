Attack on Sumy: 2 people killed, 12 injured. PHOTOS
On the morning of 22 November, Russian invaders attacked Sumy with "shaheds". They hit a residential neighbourhood.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration
"As a result of the Russian attack, preliminary, 2 people were killed, 12 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.
Emergency rescue operations are underway in Sumy.
As previously reported, several powerful explosions took place in Sumy in the morning.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password