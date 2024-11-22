Argo Aurora all-terrain amphibious vehicle approved for use in army - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO
The Ministry of Defence has codified and approved the Argo Aurora all-terrain amphibious vehicle for use in the armed forces. This is a multifunctional vehicle designed for use in extreme conditions.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, the four-axle vehicle can be used for travelling over difficult terrain. It allows you to move confidently on loose soils, steep slopes, and dense undergrowth. The all-terrain vehicle also overcomes water obstacles and marshy areas.
It is reported that the capacity of this machine is enough to carry up to half a tonne of cargo.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password