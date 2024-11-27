Russians shelled Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi: private houses damaged. PHOTOS
On 26 November, in the evening, Russian troops attacked Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
"The enemy continues to wreak terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv region. On 26 November, at 16:30, Russian occupiers fired again at the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi," the statement said.
It is noted that four residential buildings were damaged as a result of hostilities. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password