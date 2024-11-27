Russian Federation attacks car carrying bread to frontline villages in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: driver wounded. PHOTO
Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Zaporizhzhia region, injuring the driver.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, the invaders hit a car carrying bread to frontline villages with an FPV drone.
The driver was taken to hospital with injuries.
