Russian Federation attacks car carrying bread to frontline villages in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone: driver wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Zaporizhzhia region, injuring the driver.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the invaders hit a car carrying bread to frontline villages with an FPV drone.

Рашисти атакували авто, яке везло хліб у прифронтові села на Запоріжжі

The driver was taken to hospital with injuries.

