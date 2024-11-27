ENG
US gives Ternopil aid after Russian strike, including 2 repair vehicles and 2,800 meters of pipes - Brink. PHOTO

The United States has sent humanitarian aid to Ternopil, where water supply and transport have been disrupted following a missile attack on critical infrastructure on 26 November.

This was reported by the United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

The ambassador said that the US had sent a team to Ternopil:

  • 400 tonnes of salt for a local heating company;
  • four cogeneration units to produce heat and electricity;
  • More than 2,800 metres of pipes for repair;
  • two repair vehicles.

As a reminder, on 26 November, Russian drones struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Ternopil region, causing power outages.

