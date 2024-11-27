US gives Ternopil aid after Russian strike, including 2 repair vehicles and 2,800 meters of pipes - Brink. PHOTO

The United States has sent humanitarian aid to Ternopil, where water supply and transport have been disrupted following a missile attack on critical infrastructure on 26 November.

This was reported by the United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Pentagon opens tenders for US military contractors to repair equipment in Ukraine

The ambassador said that the US had sent a team to Ternopil:

400 tonnes of salt for a local heating company;

four cogeneration units to produce heat and electricity;

More than 2,800 metres of pipes for repair;

two repair vehicles.

As a reminder, on 26 November, Russian drones struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Ternopil region, causing power outages.