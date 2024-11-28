Russian Federation attacks buses in Kherson with drones, dropping explosives. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked public transport in Kherson with UAVs.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Two buses, one of which belongs to 'Khersonkomuntransservice', were damaged as a result of the Russian military dropping explosives from a drone in the suburbs. Fortunately, people were not injured," the statement said.

Due to the threatening activity of enemy UAVs in Dniprovskyi district, bus route 5 has been temporarily reduced.

Read more: 76 out of 91 missiles destroyed over Ukraine - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS







