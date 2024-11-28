9 928 63
Netherlands handed over 3 launchers for Patriot to Ukraine. PHOTOS
The Netherlands handed over three launchers for the "Patriot" air defence system to Ukraine.
This was announced by Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, Censor.NET reports.
"It saves lives and protects vital infrastructure. It is and remains in our common interest to stop Russian aggression," he said.
