Russian Federation shells 3 communities in Sumy region: they attacked with GABs and artillery, 1 person was wounded. PHOTOS
At night and in the morning, Russian troops shelled the territory of Sumy region 5 times.
This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET informs.
The Khotyn, Velykopysarivska, and Esman communities are under ruscists' fire.
"Velykopysarivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (4 explosions).
Khotyn community: an aircraft launched GAB aerial bombs (3 explosions). The air strike damaged 10 private residential buildings and destroyed an outbuilding.
Esman community: the launch of a GAB was recorded (1 explosion). One residential apartment building was damaged as a result of the air strike. A civilian was injured," the statement said.
Suspilne published photos of the aftermath of the strike on Esman.
