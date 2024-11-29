Russian Federation shells 3 communities in Sumy region: they attacked with GABs and artillery, 1 person was wounded. PHOTOS

At night and in the morning, Russian troops shelled the territory of Sumy region 5 times.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET informs.

The Khotyn, Velykopysarivska, and Esman communities are under ruscists' fire.

"Velykopysarivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (4 explosions).



Khotyn community: an aircraft launched GAB aerial bombs (3 explosions). The air strike damaged 10 private residential buildings and destroyed an outbuilding.



Esman community: the launch of a GAB was recorded (1 explosion). One residential apartment building was damaged as a result of the air strike. A civilian was injured," the statement said.

Suspilne published photos of the aftermath of the strike on Esman.

See more: Rescuers eliminating consequences of massive Russian missile strike in 14 regions - SES. PHOTOS









