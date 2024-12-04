Russians tortured mayor of Dniprorudne Matveev in captivity, his body was handed over during last exchange. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers tortured the mayor of Dniprorudne, Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Matveev, in captivity.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He recalled that Russians captured Dniprorudne in the Zaporizhzhia region at the end of February 2022. Later, the mayor, Yevhen Matveev, was taken prisoner. He was held captive by the occupiers for 2 years and 8 months and tortured. During the last exchange, his body was returned to Ukraine.

"Yevhen was a true patriot, not indifferent to the fate of his country and his community. He always worked with people and for people, listened and helped everyone who needed it. He was strong-willed and principled. During the occupation, he did not leave the city or the people, did everything to ensure the life of the community, constantly informed the population about the course of events, and supported them.

There are no words to express the pain of loss. We have no time for delay. Every day, Russia is wreaking terror on our people - true patriots," said Fedorov.