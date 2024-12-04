Enemy agent spying on Chernihiv defenders detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU detained another Russian military intelligence agent in Chernihiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

Who was the attacker?

The perpetrator was a 16-year-old local resident who had been drawn into criminal activity by the Russian Federation and was helping the ruscists prepare a new air strike on the region.











"In order to 'bypass' Ukrainian air defence, the agent had to identify and pass on to the aggressor the coordinates of the anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defending the border region," the statement said.

To conceal her reconnaissance raids, she ordered a taxi in which she travelled around the area and secretly recorded the objects she needed.

After such trips, the defendant returned home, where she prepared an intelligence report for her Russian supervisor in the form of media files with the "necessary" geolocations.

Detention of a spy

The SSU Military Counterintelligence exposed a Russian agent, documented her crimes and detained her red-handed while she was taking pictures of a defence facility.

It was established that the suspect was in direct contact with a Russian GRU officer, with whom she communicated via an anonymous chat in a messenger.

During the searches, a mobile phone with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favour of Russia was seized from the detainee.

Suspicion.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.