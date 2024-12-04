Situation at frontline is difficult, fighting around clock: volunteer Yusupova asks for help to buy drones and generators for soldiers. PHOTOS

Volunteer Natalia Yusupova asks for help in purchasing generators, drones and other necessary equipment for the defenders who are repelling the ruscists' offensive in Donetsk region.

She posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation at the front is extremely difficult, with battles in Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove, Toretsk and New York, the defence of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, the Vremivsk direction after the retreat from Vuhledar and the Lyman front - heavy fighting is going on around the clock. There are urgent needs every day, but the fundraising is very difficult," she said.

Thus, Yusupova asks for help with the purchase:

3 generators - UAH 83 thousand;

two Mavic 3 pro - UAH 150 thousand;

walkie-talkies - UAH 105 thousand;

charging stations, starlinks.

The volunteer paid for and sent to the frontline:

6 charging stations - total amount of UAH 205 thousand;

heating pads - UAH 45 thousand;

three drones - UAH 149,000 and EUR 1,600;

Starlink - 20,000 UAH;

Nvd - UAH 28600;

a large charging station and helmets - UAH 70350;

tablets - UAH 12865.

Details for help

PayPal - [email protected]

Private - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

References to the Bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Card number Banks

5375 4112 0025 4253

See more: Defenders are critically short of drones: volunteer Yusupova announces fundraising for soldiers. PHOTOS





































