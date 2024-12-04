Bipartisan delegation from US Senate Appropriations Committee arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO
A bipartisan delegation of senior officials from the US Senate Appropriations Committee arrives in Kyiv.
This was reported on the social network X by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, who met with American officials, Censor.NET reports.
"We are pleased to welcome the bipartisan delegation of senior officials from the Senate Appropriations Committee. Their visit underscores how U.S. assistance is helping Ukraine defend itself and the security of Europe against Russian aggression," said Ambassador Brink.
As a reminder, on Monday, 2 December, the United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $725 million.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password