Zelenskyy discusses creation of special tribunal for Russia with Council of Europe Secretary General Berset. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

The head of state announced this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed the need to establish a special tribunal for the crime of aggression. It is important to bring Russian war criminals to justice," the president said.

The parties also discussed the release of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine appreciates the role of the Council of Europe in establishing the Register of Damages as part of the international compensation mechanism.

"Ukraine counts on the establishment of the Commission for Review of Applications and the Compensation Fund, as well as on the leadership of the Council of Europe in this process," the President added.

