ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9549 visitors online
News Photo
5 188 29

Orban meets with Trump in Florida. PHOTOS

The day before, on 9 December 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with US President-elect Donald Trump.

Orban announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the meeting took place in Florida.

The meeting was also attended by Mike Volz, whom Trump intends to appoint as his national security adviser, and billionaire Elon Musk, who will become co-chairman of the "Department of Government Efficiency".

"USA Today. The future has begun! A day at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Mike Volz," Orban said.

Read more: Meloni met with Orban: they talked about Ukraine

Зустріч Орбана та Трампа
Зустріч Орбана та Трампа
Зустріч Орбана та Трампа
Зустріч Орбана та Трампа

He did not provide any details about the meeting.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at a meeting with Donald Trump in Paris, they had discussed the frozen conflict.

Meeting between Trump, Macron and Zelenskyy on 7 December

As a reminder, on 7 December 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The meeting lasted more than 30 minutes, after which the leaders went to the opening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Author: 

Trump (1445) Viktor Orban (217)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 