Orban meets with Trump in Florida. PHOTOS

The day before, on 9 December 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with US President-elect Donald Trump.

Orban announced this on the social network X.

According to him, the meeting took place in Florida.

The meeting was also attended by Mike Volz, whom Trump intends to appoint as his national security adviser, and billionaire Elon Musk, who will become co-chairman of the "Department of Government Efficiency".

"USA Today. The future has begun! A day at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Mike Volz," Orban said.

He did not provide any details about the meeting.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at a meeting with Donald Trump in Paris, they had discussed the frozen conflict.

Meeting between Trump, Macron and Zelenskyy on 7 December

As a reminder, on 7 December 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The meeting lasted more than 30 minutes, after which the leaders went to the opening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral.