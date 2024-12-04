Meloni met with Orban: they talked about Ukraine

On Wednesday, December 4, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with her Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Rome. Among other things, the politicians talked about Ukraine.

It is noted that the leaders discussed the conflict in the Middle East, support for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and their countries' commitment to the restoration of Ukraine before the next conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which is scheduled for July 2025 in Rome.

Meloni also congratulated Orban on Hungary's six-month rotating presidency of the EU Council.

The politicians emphasized the importance of addressing the problem of illegal migration, calling for increased cooperation with countries of origin and transit to address the root causes and combat human trafficking and smuggling.

Earlier it was reported that Italy is preparing a new, 10th military aid package for Ukraine. Its contents are not disclosed.

