They wanted to kill family of volunteers: SSU exposes criminal group in Cherkasy region. PHOTOS

The SSU and the National Police prevented an attempt on the life of a family of volunteers in Cherkasy region.

The story is about the head of a charity foundation that helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine and her husband, a demobilised soldier who was seriously wounded at the frontline.

Thus, a criminal group that was trying to blow up volunteers right in their house with improvised explosive devices was neutralised.

"The motive for the attempt was the victims' refusal to pay a fictitious debt for repairs to their house. To commit the crime, the offenders prepared 4 improvised explosive devices, which they equipped with gunpowder, nuts and ignition cords. Later, they planned to throw explosives into the bedroom where the volunteers were supposed to rest," the statement said.

The SSU exposed the criminal group in advance and detained two of its members red-handed as they were preparing to break into the victims' house.

During the searches, the SSU seized improvised explosive devices, components for making explosives and mobile phones with evidence of the crime.

Currently, two organisers of the group have already been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Article 15, Part 2 Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder committed by a group of persons). Their accomplice is also to be served a notice of suspicion.

They are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

